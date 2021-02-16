Innovative Education Week set in June

Gov. Doug Burgum and state Superintendent Kirsten Baesler on Tuesday announced Innovative Education Week will be held June 7-11.

The week of events will kick off with the fifth annual Governor’s Summit on Innovative Education on June 7, featuring a keynote speech by Code.org CEO and co-founder Hadi Partovi.

The public event is free. There will be limited in-person seating and a livestream.

More than 1,300 educators, administrators, school board members, legislators, parents and others registered to participate in last year’s summit. Registration information for this year's event is at 2021innovativeedsummit.eventbrite.com.

The event will include presentations of the 2021 #InnovativeND Awards. Nominations will be accepted through May 3, at http://bit.ly/3qqsX9u.

There also will be IgniteND, a four-day series of workshops and speakers for educators June 8-11. There is a $99 registration fee. An agenda and registration information is available at https://www.ignitend.com/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0