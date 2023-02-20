The North Dakota House on Monday passed a bill making it easier for presidents at Bismarck State College and Dickinson State University to dismiss tenured faculty.

The legislation calling for a four-year pilot project passed 66-27. House Bill 1446 now advances to the Senate.

House Majority Leader Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson, who introduced the bill, has called it a "tenure with responsibilities act" and said it would help ensure tenured faculty are meeting obligations and remaining assets to their institutions.

"If we want to be competitive in the future, we have to give all the universities the authority ... to have oversight for their university," he said during floor debate Monday, adding later, "We have a responsibility, No. 1, to the students of this state, and also to the taxpayers."

Opponents of the measure say weakening tenure will make it harder to recruit faculty to the state.

"We talk a lot in this chamber about workforce needs. Our colleges also have workforce needs, and ... college professors, they look to a place that's going to provide them some stability, some time for them and reasons for them to put their roots down," said Rep. LaurieBeth Hager, D-Fargo.

The bill was amended to remove a provision that required a tenured faculty member to generate more tuition or grant revenue than what it costs the university to employ him or her. Lawmakers also struck lines that tied a tenured faculty member's compensation to administrative responsibilities, and restricted tenured faculty from using social media "to disparage campus personnel or the institution." Another amendment adds appeal rights for tenured faculty who are suspended or dismissed -- they can take their case to the North Dakota University System chancellor.

The bill does not apply to research universities, though Rep. Vicky Steiner, R-Dickinson, acknowledged that tenured faculty at North Dakota State University in Fargo and the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks "are concerned" they might face similar legislation in the future.

"Possibly so," she said. "However, what is at stake here, it is the long-term success of our higher education institutions."

DSU President Stephen Easton supports the bill. He told a House committee earlier that the rights of nonproductive tenured faculty have been elevated over students, taxpayers and other faculty.

BSC President Doug Jensen hasn't taken a position on the bill. The BSC Faculty Senate submitted written testimony opposing the legislation, saying in part it threatens the school's polytechnic mission "because it would make us less competitive for the talent we need to prepare tomorrow’s workforce." The State Board of Higher Education approved BSC’s charter to become a polytechnic institution in 2018. The mission focuses on workforce development, a priority of Gov. Doug Burgum.

The Higher Ed board, which oversees North Dakota's 11 public colleges and universities, has not taken a position on the bill, University System Chancellor Mark Hagerott said in submitted neutral testimony.

Nick Archuleta, president of North Dakota United, which represents more than 11,000 public employees and teachers, opposes the bill, in part because he believes it might "have a chilling effect on faculty members' willingness to shine a light on fraud, or misuse of taxpayers' dollars, at an institution."