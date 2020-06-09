Hoovestol, Haugen, Piehl win Mandan School Board seats

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two incumbents and one challenger will fill three open seats on the Mandan School Board.

Incumbent Kama Hoovestol got 27% of the vote, challenger Darren Haugen got 26% and incumbent Marnie Piehl got 25% in Tuesday's election. They beat out Ellie Shockley, who got 23%. About 13,500 people voted.

Incumbent Bob Klemish did not seek reelection to the nine-person board. Terms are three years. Members are paid $4,000 per year.

Hoovestol is a stay-at-home mom who previously worked as a teacher within Mandan Public Schools. She has three children who attend Fort Lincoln Elementary School. She serves as president of the PTO at Fort Lincoln Elementary.

Haugen is an assistant vice president at Starion Bank. He and his wife, Debra, have two adult sons who both graduated from Mandan High School. He is chairman of the Mandan Renaissance Zone Committee and the North Dakota Bankers Association Services Board of Directors, and serves on the steering committee for the Mandan Main Street Project.

Piehl is the head college relations specialist at Bismarck State College. She and her husband, Shadd, have three sons; one attends North Dakota State University, the other two are twins who will be freshmen at Mandan High School in the fall. Piehl also is on the Bismarck-Mandan Chamber/EDC board.

