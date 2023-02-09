The group that oversees high school sports in North Dakota has tightened crowd rules in the wake of racist taunts being directed by Jamestown students toward Bismarck High School players during a boys basketball game.

The North Dakota High School Activities Association board on Wednesday approved a motion to add "Any discriminatory slur will result in immediate removal from the facility” to the minimal behavior expectations for fans. The provision will be implemented immediately. The phrase also will be added to public address scripts for postseason games, according to association spokesman Tom Mix.

The board also approved the creation of a Sportsmanship and Citizenship Committee. The goal is "to help promote positive behaviors at NDHSAA events and competitions," according to the association. The board will discuss formation of the committee at its next meeting, April 4 in Valley City.

Monkey noises and war whooping could be heard coming from the Jamestown student section during a Jan. 31 game when two non-white Bismarck players handled the ball. The incidents were caught on video and posted on social media. Some people expressed disappointment that the taunts were not addressed during the game.

The Jamestown School District after a two-day investigation said it had disciplined "a handful" of middle school and high school students. Superintendent Robert Lech did not specify the discipline or say how many students were held accountable.

One of the Bismarck players' mothers, Savannah Jade Alkire, posted on Facebook after the Wednesday board action that she is "Not satisfied till they actually implement a 'zero tolerance policy' with direct disciplinary action stated in their policy."

Mix has said incidents involving students or fans are left up to individual schools to handle.