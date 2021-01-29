Hazen man a finalist for Board of Higher Education

A Hazen man is a finalist for a seat on North Dakota's Board of Higher Education, but a Bismarck man didn't make the cut.

Seven people applied for two seats on the board that oversees the state's 11 public colleges and universities, including Mark Nygard, of Hazen, a retired construction manager for Basin Electric Power Cooperative, and Stanley Schauer, of Bismarck, director of assessments for the state Department of Public Instruction.

The board's member nominating committee, chaired by state School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler, named Nygard as a finalist for one of the seats, along with two other candidates. The seat is held by Tioga petroleum geologist and industry consultant Kathleen Neset, who is finishing her second four-year term and is not eligible for reappointment. Her term ends June 30.

The other seat is held by Grand Forks physician Casey Ryan, who is finishing his first term and is seeking a second.

The other two finalists for both seats are Kevin Black, of Minot, president of Creedence Energy Services, an oil and gas service company; and Jeffry Volk, of Fargo, president and CEO of Moore Holding Co., an engineering consultancy.

Gov. Doug Burgum will make the appointments. His choices must be confirmed by the North Dakota Senate. The Senate also will be reviewing Burgum’s Dec. 17 appointment of Bismarck orthodontist and former mayor John Warford, who succeeded Fargo attorney Joseph A. Wetch Jr., who resigned from the board in August. The Board of Higher Education has eight voting members.

