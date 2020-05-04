Graduation up in the air as Bismarck School Board hopes to make decision this week

Johnson said social distancing guidelines make any type of ceremony difficult to pull off, as the students and spectators would need to be at least 6 feet apart for physical distancing. Any ceremony would likely not include the traditional handshake and handing of diplomas to the graduates, he said. He thinks the drive-in ceremony is the best option.

“It allows us to have an in-person feel. It allows people to come together,” said Johnson, who added that he’s looking at what other schools across the country are doing for graduation.

Further complicating the matter is one of Gov. Doug Burgum’s executive orders, which prohibits any students in the state from entering school facilities. School buildings are closed to the public, with classes being handled through distance learning the rest of the academic year. Even if the district were to hold some kind of drive-in event, it would have to be off school property unless the executive order was repealed or modified -- hence the Community Bowl as a possible option.

District Superintendent Jason Hornbacher said he reached out to the governor’s office for guidance on graduation and students’ ability to enter school property. He expects an answer by the end of the week, he said.