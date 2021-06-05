Governor’s Summit on Innovative Education set Monday

Gov. Doug Burgum is hosting the fifth annual Governor’s Summit on Innovative Education on Monday at the Bismarck Event Center and virtually.

The free event brings together hundreds of teachers, students, school administrators and community leaders to share ideas to bolster the state's education system.

Burgum will deliver opening remarks at 8:35 a.m. Featured speakers include State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler, Code.org CEO Hadi Partovi, educational leader Ron Berger, and child and adolescent psychiatrist Dr. Stuart Ablon. Recipients of the #InnovativeND Awards also will be announced throughout the day.

For more information or to register, go to 2021InnovativeEdSummit.eventbrite.com.

