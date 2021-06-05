 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Governor’s Summit on Innovative Education set Monday
0 Comments

Governor’s Summit on Innovative Education set Monday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Doug Burgum is hosting the fifth annual Governor’s Summit on Innovative Education on Monday at the Bismarck Event Center and virtually.

The free event brings together hundreds of teachers, students, school administrators and community leaders to share ideas to bolster the state's education system.

Burgum will deliver opening remarks at 8:35 a.m. Featured speakers include State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler, Code.org CEO Hadi Partovi, educational leader Ron Berger, and child and adolescent psychiatrist Dr. Stuart Ablon. Recipients of the #InnovativeND Awards also will be announced throughout the day.

For more information or to register, go to 2021InnovativeEdSummit.eventbrite.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sotheby's previews NFT auction during Luxury Week

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News