Governor orders K-12 schools shut down due to coronavirus threat
State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler and Gov. Doug Burgum.

Gov. Doug Burgum on Sunday night ordered North Dakota’s K-12 schools shut down for a week, just two days after he and State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said schools would remain open despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Burgum ordered the 175 school districts in the state to close through Friday. He called on school administrators and leaders to report to work on Monday and Tuesday and come up with plans for reopening -- developing strategies for such things as screening students. The school-closing decision will be revisited at the end of the week.

Burgum acknowledged that “We know this creates a burden for families and the work force.”

The governor used a math analogy in his explanation.

“The reason has to do with the math of a contagion,” he said. “We believe that … because of the high infectious nature of this, two or more people would be infected for every person who gets it.”

Burgum on Friday declared a state of emergency in the wake of President Donald Trump declaring a national emergency. But at the time, Burgum said shutting down the statewide public school system with more than 110,000 students was not warranted.

On Sunday, Burgum said “This has been a rapidly evolving situation. Since Friday, new information has come through; some of that includes new guidance from the CDC (federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).”

Earlier Sunday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock ordered public schools to close and remain shut down through March 27. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Friday ordered schools in that state to shut down for at least a week. All three states have more confirmed coronavirus cases than does North Dakota.

North Dakota has had only one presumptive case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new virus, in a Ward County man in his 60s who was not hospitalized and is recovering at home. The man had traveled, and his case did not involve community transmission. As of Sunday, the state health department had tested 100 people for the virus, with 95 tests coming back negative and four pending.

Burgum said that due to a lack of testing, it can be assumed that North Dakota has more cases. The goal is to increase testing and have better data by the end of the week, along with other information such as the health care system’s ability to handle a spike in cases, and the global availability of ventilators, he said.

The North Dakota Department of Public Instruction has received a waiver from the federal government to continue providing food to the roughly 30% of students statewide who receive free or reduced-price meals at school, according to Baesler. The food will be offered to students “in non-congregant settings,” she said.

The school closure order does not apply to day cares in the state, which oversee about 44,000 children daily, according to Burgum.

It's unclear whether schools will have to make up the missed week of classes. Schools must provide a certain number of minutes of education per year under state law, and some districts have banked time, Burgum said.

North Dakota United President Nick Archuleta said the organization that represents 11,500 teachers and public employees is glad Burgum is putting “the health and safety of our kids and teachers first.”

He added, however, that “It is imperative that the children currently receiving special educational services continue to receive those services during this difficult time. 

“We must also be sure to make available the nutritious meals that students affected by food insecurities depend on every day,” he said. “Finally, we must keep teachers and education support professionals whole. Their work is being interrupted through no fault of their own, and it would be a mistake to withhold their salaries as they cope with the challenges forced on all of us by the COVID-19 virus.

 

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Coronavirus FAQ

What is the coronavirus?

The coronavirus outbreak started in Wuhan, China, in late 2019 and has spread worldwide. The new virus causes a disease known as COVID-19. The virus is part of a larger family of coronaviruses, which can lead to illnesses ranging from a mild common cold to more severe respiratory diseases such as SARS and MERS.

Who is at risk and what are the symptoms?

Public health experts say the new coronavirus is more contagious than the seasonal flu. The majority of people who become sick experience mild symptoms, but some become more seriously ill. People who contract the virus can develop pneumonia, and some have died. People who are elderly or have underlying medical issues are at greater risk of becoming more severely sick. Symptoms of the virus include a cough, fever and shortness of breath.

What should I do if I develop symptoms?

The North Dakota Department of Health advises that people call their health care provider to tell them about recent travel or exposure, and to follow their guidance. Try to avoid contact with other people in the meantime.

What can I do to prevent the virus from spreading?

The health department advises that people wash their hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer for at least 20 seconds. People who are sick should stay home from work or school, both to protect themselves and others with whom they would come in contact. Avoid touching your face, cover a cough or sneeze with a tissue or an elbow, clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces, and avoid contact with people who are sick.

Where can I find more information?

People with coronavirus-related questions can call the state health department hotline at 866-207-2880. Those who need medical advice should contact their health care provider.

The health department's online coronavirus page: www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's online coronavirus page: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov

