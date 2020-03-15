Governor orders K-12 schools shut down due to coronavirus threat

Gov. Doug Burgum on Sunday night ordered North Dakota’s K-12 schools shut down for a week, just two days after he and State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said schools would remain open despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Burgum ordered the 175 school districts in the state to close through Friday. He called on school administrators and leaders to report to work on Monday and Tuesday and come up with plans for reopening -- developing strategies for such things as screening students. The school-closing decision will be revisited at the end of the week.

Burgum acknowledged that “We know this creates a burden for families and the work force.”

The governor used a math analogy in his explanation.

“The reason has to do with the math of a contagion,” he said. “We believe that … because of the high infectious nature of this, two or more people would be infected for every person who gets it.”

Burgum on Friday declared a state of emergency in the wake of President Donald Trump declaring a national emergency. But at the time, Burgum said shutting down the statewide public school system with more than 110,000 students was not warranted.