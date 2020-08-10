Free anti-malware software available to all North Dakota K-12 schools

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state's Information Technology department is making anti-malware software available to all K-12 schools in North Dakota at no cost, due to increased cyberattacks tied to the pandemic.

The software works on all commonly used operating systems. It prevents unknown programs from running until they are verified and provides continuous protection whether at home or at school.

A small fee per device was previously required, but it has been waived due to the expectation of more widespread virtual learning this year.

The software also is available to cities and counties, but schools are given priority due to the potential of virtual or hybrid classes this fall.

Schools interested in obtaining the free software can make requests through their IT coordinators or by contacting the NDIT Service Desk at 800-774-1091.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0