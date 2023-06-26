A former leader of the Mandan School Board has been unanimously chosen to fill an open seat following the resignation of a board member earlier this month.

The board last week interviewed five candidates for the seat previously held by Heidi Schuchard; nine candidates had applied for the position. The board on Monday voted to appoint Tim Rector, a veterinarian who is assistant director of U.S. Department of Agriculture Veterinary Services Field Operations Port Services in Bismarck.

"We spent a lot of time talking through applications, and came up with this recommendation," Board President Sheldon Wolf said.

Schuchard resigned from the board in early June due to a move out of the school district, which makes her ineligible to continue serving.

The board elected to appoint someone to fill her seat until the next regular election on June 11, 2024, rather than hold a special election.

"When the opportunity came up I thought this was nice," said Rector, who applied because he has experience and liked the job when he held it previously.

"It's always been a good board and I think it can stay that way," he said. "It's nothing earth-shattering; I'm just trying to help."

Rector served on the board for 15 years and was board president prior to not seeking reelection last year. He said he wanted to free up some time, and he no longer had children in district schools.

Rector likely will take an oath of office before the next board meeting, in July. He plans on running again in 2024.

The Mandan School Board has nine members who serve three-year terms. Members Marnie Piehl, Kama Hoovestol and Darren Haugen were reelected earlier this month; the three incumbents faced no challengers. There was not enough time between Schuchard's resignation and the election to get her position on the ballot.

Others on the board are Wolf, Rick Horn, Caroline Kozojed, Lori Furaus and Tom Peters. More information on the board is at bit.ly/3ML5SKQ.