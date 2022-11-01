Former North Dakota University System chancellor dies

A former leader of the North Dakota University System whose brief tenure was marked by a rocky relationship with the president of one of the state's leading universities has died in Arkansas.

Robert Potts, who was chancellor for two years in the early 2000s, died at his home in Florence last Friday after a battle with cancer. He was 78.

Potts became chancellor in July 2004. He resigned in August 2006 after clashing with then-North Dakota State University President Joseph Chapman. The two disagreed over the chancellor's authority. Potts told the Board of Higher Education that Chapman "basically thumbs his nose at me."

Potts also disagreed with some board members over his authority as the system’s top administrator. The board backed Chapman, and Potts resigned with a year left on his contract. He received a $200,000 severance to leave. He applied again to be North Dakota’s chancellor in 2015 but ultimately withdrew his application.

The University System and Board of Higher Education in a Tuesday statement offered condolences to Potts' family.

"Potts ... served in leadership positions in academia throughout his entire life; his legacy of leadership in higher education is celebrated and his many contributions are recognized," the statement said. "Potts never forgot about North Dakota and made many lifetime friends here, oftentimes coming back to the state to enjoy the outdoor activities that the state has to offer."

Potts was born on Jan. 30, 1944, and raised in Florence, according to his obituary. While attending Southern Adventist University in Tennessee, he sailed across the Atlantic Ocean aboard the Queen Mary to spend his sophomore year at Newbold College outside London. There he met his future wife, Irene Johansson. They married in her hometown of Nyhyttan, Sweden, in 1965.

Potts attended the University of Alabama law school and later earned a master of laws degree from Harvard. He practiced law with his father for a time, made an unsuccessful run for Congress in 1976, and became president of the University of North Alabama in 1990.

After his time as chancellor in North Dakota he went on to become president of Arkansas State University and interim president of the Arkansas University System. He retired in 2011.

A service for Potts is planned for 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the First Presbyterian Church of Florence.