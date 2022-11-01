 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Former North Dakota University System chancellor dies

  • Updated
  • 0

A former leader of the North Dakota University System whose brief tenure was marked by a rocky relationship with the president of one of the state's leading universities has died in Arkansas.

Robert Potts, who was chancellor for two years in the early 2000s, died at his home in Florence last Friday after a battle with cancer. He was 78.

Potts became chancellor in July 2004. He resigned in August 2006 after clashing with then-North Dakota State University President Joseph Chapman. The two disagreed over the chancellor's authority. Potts told the Board of Higher Education that Chapman "basically thumbs his nose at me."

Potts also disagreed with some board members over his authority as the system’s top administrator. The board backed Chapman, and Potts resigned with a year left on his contract. He received a $200,000 severance to leave. He applied again to be North Dakota’s chancellor in 2015 but ultimately withdrew his application.

People are also reading…

The University System and Board of Higher Education in a Tuesday statement offered condolences to Potts' family.

"Potts ... served in leadership positions in academia throughout his entire life; his legacy of leadership in higher education is celebrated and his many contributions are recognized," the statement said. "Potts never forgot about North Dakota and made many lifetime friends here, oftentimes coming back to the state to enjoy the outdoor activities that the state has to offer."

Potts was born on Jan. 30, 1944, and raised in Florence, according to his obituary. While attending Southern Adventist University in Tennessee, he sailed across the Atlantic Ocean aboard the Queen Mary to spend his sophomore year at Newbold College outside London. There he met his future wife, Irene Johansson. They married in her hometown of Nyhyttan, Sweden, in 1965.

Potts attended the University of Alabama law school and later earned a master of laws degree from Harvard. He practiced law with his father for a time, made an unsuccessful run for Congress in 1976, and became president of the University of North Alabama in 1990.

After his time as chancellor in North Dakota he went on to become president of Arkansas State University and interim president of the Arkansas University System. He retired in 2011.

A service for Potts is planned for 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the First Presbyterian Church of Florence.

Robert Potts

Robert Potts resigned as chancellor of North Dakota's University System in 2006. This photo was taken in 2005.

 Tom Stromme
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

North Dakota State University president says large budget cuts looming

North Dakota State University president says large budget cuts looming

Drastic budget cuts are coming at North Dakota State University. The school’s new president said in a campus-wide email Tuesday that significant reductions will be necessary due to decreasing enrollments over the past several years. David Cook describes the cuts as “incredibly difficult.” The north Fargo campus is facing a $10.5 budget shortfall for the next biennium. Cook says he has asked the school's deans to help with “rightsizing and reorganizing the academic enterprise” and creating new programs to meet workforce needs. The email does not mention layoffs. Cook says most of the NDSU’s money comes from tuition and state revenue, both of which are dependent on student numbers. Enrollment at the university is at a 15-year low.

Minnesota regent resigns leadership over diversity question

A former Minnesota House speaker is stepping down as vice chairman of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents following increased criticism over his question about whether the Morris campus is “too diverse.” Steve Sviggum has resigned his leadership position but will remain on the board until his term expires. That will happen when the state Legislature holds its regents election during the 2023 session. In talking about declining enrollment at the Morris campus about two weeks ago, Sviggum asked the acting chancellor whether the campus was “too diverse” from a marketing standpoint. Currently, Morris has 1,068 students, 41% of whom are people of color.

Minnesota regent apologizes for remark on campus diversity

The vice chairman of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents has apologized for questioning whether declining enrollment at one college is due to its diversity. Steve Sviggum said in a statement issued late Tuesday that he’s willing to learn and must do better, referring to his comment about falling student numbers at the University of Minnesota, Morris. Sviggum said during a board meeting last week that he has received a couple letters from friends who decided not to attend Morris because it is “too diverse.” He said the prospective students “just didn’t feel comfortable there.” Sviggum wrote that he was “truly sorry” too those he offended. He added that his question was meant to encourage discussion about enrollment, which is down 50% from its peak.

Watch Now: Related Video

Industry: chemical recycling as solution to waste

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News