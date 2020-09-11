Former longtime United Tribes Technical College President David Gipp dies

Former longtime United Tribes Technical College President David Gipp has died after an extended illness, the school announced Friday.
The Fort Yates native and member of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe was named president of the Bismarck school run by North Dakota tribes in May 1977. He served until 2015, when he moved into a chancellor role, focusing on the school’s growth and development.
United Tribes was an over-budgeted, unaccredited work force training tribal college on the brink of closure when Gipp arrived. He transformed it to an accredited liberal arts institution that has served thousands of students from more than 75 federally recognized tribes across the nation.
Gipp, 74, was recognized as a national leader in advancing higher education for American Indians, playing a big role in national legislation assisting tribal colleges. He served as executive director of the American Indian Higher Education Consortium in the 1970s and as president of the group in four separate stints between 1978 and 2003. He also served as chairman of the American Indian College Fund in the early 2000s.
"David Gipp devoted his entire adult life to serve Native People, using his vision and activism to address injustice and improve the acceptance of Native People in the modern world," current school President Leander McDonald said in a statement. "As the UTTC president and as a leader for the tribal college movement, he helped thousands of students pursue education and training to uplift their lives and those of their families and communities."
Gipp graduated in 1969 from the University of North Dakota -- where he was a founding member of the UND Indian Association -- and held an honorary degree from North Dakota State for his contributions in developing tribal higher education policy. He earned numerous national and community awards through the years, including 1995 Indian Educator of the Year from the National Indian Education Association and 1997 North Dakota Multi Cultural Educator of the Year. The American Civil Liberties Union of North Dakota named him a Champion of Liberty in 2008.
He served on the U.S. Department of Labor Native American Employment and Training Council for nearly 30 years. He was a chairman of the University of North Dakota INMED Advisory Council. Former Gov. John Hoeven appointed him to the North Dakota Workforce Development Council, the North Dakota State Commission on National and Community Service, and the North Dakota Quarter Design Selection Committee. He served on the Bismarck Mayor’s Committee on Human Relations, and was a member of the Lewis & Clark Regional Development Council and numerous other boards.
Gipp ran as a Democrat for the state Senate in 2016 but was defeated by Republican incumbent Dwight Cook. In 2017 he was inducted into the North Dakota Native American Hall of Honor at the Heritage Center & State Museum in Bismarck.
Information on memorial services for Gipp was not immediately available Friday.
