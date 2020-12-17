Former Bismarck mayor appointed to North Dakota Board of Higher Education

Former Bismarck mayor John Warford has been named to North Dakota's Board of Higher Education.

Gov. Doug Burgum announced the appointment Thursday.

“Dr. Warford’s deep knowledge of public policy, leadership experience within higher education and business background will help the board navigate the changes to higher education accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Burgum said in a statement.

The 10-member Board of Higher Education oversees North Dakota's 11 public colleges and universities. The opening occurred when Fargo attorney Joseph Wetch Jr. abruptly resigned in August less than two months after being appointed, citing "unforeseen circumstances" without elaborating. The term ends in June 2024.

Warford's appointment is subject to confirmation by the state Senate next year, but he will begin serving on the board immediately.

Warford founded Warford Orthodontics in 1973 and served as mayor of the capital city from 2002-14. He then served as dean of the Gary Tharaldson School of Business at the University of Mary from 2014-17.

Warford earned his doctor of dental surgery degree at the University of Minnesota and his master’s in orthodontics at Northwestern University in Illinois. He has held many leadership roles on public boards and commissions including the North Dakota Dental Association, the American Dental Association, the North Dakota Society of Orthodontists and the American Board of Orthodontists. He also is a member of the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association and serves on the boards of the CHI St. Alexius Resource Cabinet and the YMCA Board of Regents.

