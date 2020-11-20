Former Bismarck mayor among 3 finalists for Board of Higher Education opening

The Department of Public Instruction announced three finalists to fill an opening on the state's Board of Higher Education.

John Warford, Matthew Dunlevy and Bruce Gjovig are in the running to fill the vacancy left by Bismarck native and Fargo attorney Joseph Wetch Jr.

Wetch Jr. abruptly resigned in August less than two months after being appointed by Gov. Doug Burgum. Wetch cited "unforeseen circumstances" that made him unable to continue serving, without elaborating. His term ends in June 2024.

Warford, an orthodontist, is the former mayor of Bismarck and dean of the Gary Tharaldson School of Business at the University of Mary.

Dunlevy, of Grand Forks, is chairman and CEO of the SkyScopes drone services company. Gjovig, also of Grand Forks, is the retired founder and CEO of the University of North Dakota's Center for Innovation.

Burgum will make the final choice to fill the seat, subject to confirmation by the North Dakota Senate.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0