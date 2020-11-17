Former Bismarck mayor, 5 others apply for Board of Higher Education seat

Six people including a former Bismarck mayor have applied for an open seat on North Dakota's Board of Higher Education, which oversees North Dakota's 11 public colleges and universities.
The seat became vacant when Bismarck native and Fargo attorney Joseph Wetch Jr. abruptly resigned in August less than two months after being appointed by Gov. Doug Burgum. Wetch cited "unforeseen circumstances" that made him unable to continue serving, without elaborating.
Applicants to take his place include former Bismarck Mayor John Warford, an orthodontist and former dean of the Gary Tharaldson School of Business at the University of Mary. Other applicants are:
- Mark Nygard, of Hazen, a retired construction and project manager for Basin Electric Power Cooperative.
- Matthew Dunlevy, of Grand Forks, chairman and chief executive officer of the SkyScopes drone services company.
- Bruce Gjovig, of Grand Forks, retired founder and CEO of the University of North Dakota's Center for Innovation.
- Perry Lubbers, of Casselton, a retired executive for manufacturer Trail King Industries and a member of the state Workforce Development Council.
- Jeremy Neuharth, of Fargo, co-founder and CEO of software provider Sycorr.
A nominating committee headed by State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler will meet virtually on Friday to recommend three potential successors. Burgum will make the final choice, subject to confirmation by the North Dakota Senate.
The nominating committee also is seeking applications for two Board of Higher Education positions that will come open next July 1. The application deadline for those spots is 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31.
The seats are now held by Kathleen Neset, a geologist and consultant to the oil industry, and Dr. Casey Ryan, a Grand Forks physician and former hospital administrator. Ryan is eligible for a second four-year term on the board. Neset is finishing her second and final term.
