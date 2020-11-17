Former Bismarck mayor, 5 others apply for Board of Higher Education seat

Six people including a former Bismarck mayor have applied for an open seat on North Dakota's Board of Higher Education, which oversees North Dakota's 11 public colleges and universities.

The seat became vacant when Bismarck native and Fargo attorney Joseph Wetch Jr. abruptly resigned in August less than two months after being appointed by Gov. Doug Burgum. Wetch cited "unforeseen circumstances" that made him unable to continue serving, without elaborating.

Applicants to take his place include former Bismarck Mayor John Warford, an orthodontist and former dean of the Gary Tharaldson School of Business at the University of Mary. Other applicants are:

Mark Nygard, of Hazen, a retired construction and project manager for Basin Electric Power Cooperative.

Matthew Dunlevy, of Grand Forks, chairman and chief executive officer of the SkyScopes drone services company.

Bruce Gjovig, of Grand Forks, retired founder and CEO of the University of North Dakota's Center for Innovation.

Perry Lubbers, of Casselton, a retired executive for manufacturer Trail King Industries and a member of the state Workforce Development Council.

Jeremy Neuharth, of Fargo, co-founder and CEO of software provider Sycorr.