First 2 Bismarck State College presidential candidates take questions at open forums

The first two candidates for Bismarck State College president emphasized workforce needs and dual enrollment during open forums on Monday.
The remaining candidates for BSC's presidency will tour campus and meet with constituents this week as the search to replace the retiring Larry Skogen enters its most active phase.
Student, employee and community open forums for presidential candidates Richard Sax and Clark Harris were held Monday. The three remaining candidates' forums are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.
The BSC Presidential Search Committee will hold six closed meetings this week through Thursday to discuss candidates' attributes following the open forums. On Thursday afternoon, the committee will select at least three finalists to be forwarded to the State Board of Higher Education, which will make the decision on who to hire as BSC's next president at its March 26 meeting.
Richard Sax
Sax is the provost and vice president for academic affairs at the University of Rio Grande & Rio Grande Community College in Rio Grande, Ohio.
He talked Monday about the importance of paid internships, workforce collaboration and technical education.
"We have to provide internship and apprenticeship experience for our students," Sax said.
He favors collaborative partnerships with employers that are employer-driven, to make sure students are receiving the "soft skills," such as good communication skills.
Ohio has a robust dual enrollment program, where high school students can take high school classes that count toward their college degrees, Sax said. He said he sees dual enrollment as being an important piece of a community college's mission.
On technical education side, Sax said he has experience in that area at his current college, which is on the edge of Marcellus Shale, one of the most prolific natural gas producing areas of the country.
On fundraising, he said he attended a seminar that taught him to prioritize "friend raising" rather that fundraising, with the idea being that it's easier to ask friends for money than to cold call. He said he has experience lobbying legislators in Ohio that would carry over to North Dakota.
As a dean and a provost, he said, he had an open door policy anytime as long he was not occupied or in a meeting. Depending on the demands of the job, if chosen as BSC's next president, Sax said he would like to regularly set aside a few open office hours each month where anyone on campus could come talk to him.
If offered the job, Sax said, he would look to stay in the position for 10-15 years before retiring, noting the importance of stability with that role.
"This would be an endpoint for my career, not a leverage point," he said.
You have free articles remaining.
Sax also has served as the academic vice president for Lake Erie College in Painesville, Ohio, and the University of New Mexico-Valencia Campus in Los Lunas, N.M. He has held two academic dean positions, and earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from Haverford College and master of arts and doctoral degrees in English language and literature from The University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.
Clark Harris
Harris recently served as vice president of academic affairs at Laramie County Community College in Wyoming, where he now serves as special assistant to the president.
He said his strong background in career and technical education make him the ideal candidate for the job.
Harris said he understands BSC's tradition of being primarily a liberal arts transfer program, which he said is important despite his background in the sciences, and he noted his experience with dual enrollment courses in high schools.
Harris believes a president's role is more about how to move the college forward and create a vision. If offered the BSC presidency, he said, he would look to stay until his retirement.
His strategy for fundraising is about identifying and cultivating relationships with potential donors, but then allowing someone else to make the ask, he said.
Harris said he's a personable guy who enjoys meeting new people. He said faculty at Mott Community College, where he was dean of technology, called him "Dr. Woo," which is in reference to a personality strengths test and stands for "winning others over."
He acknowledged that he doesn't have much experience testifying and dealing with legislators, but he believes he would be a quick study.
If offered the BSC job, Harris said, he would spend his first week identifying and setting up meetings with the top 25 people in the area, such as the police chief or the fire chief, to make an introduction and learn about important issues in the community.
"It really helps," Harris said. "If a catastrophe happens on campus, I'm not just that new guy from Wyoming -- I'm Clark."
Previously, Harris was the dean of technology at Mott Community College in Flint, Mich.
Harris attended Johnson County Community College in Overland Park, Kan., and transferred to Kansas State University where he earned his bachelor of science degree in agricultural education and a master of science degree in adult and occupational education. He earned a doctorate in practical arts and technical education, agricultural education, at the University of Missouri.
Upcoming
The three remaining candidates' open forums will be on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Basin Electric Auditorium inside the BSC National Energy Center of Excellence.
On Tuesday, Douglas Jensen's forum is at 8:15 a.m. and Phillip Klein's is at 4 p.m. On Wednesday, Joan Poor will have her forum at 3 p.m.
Additional information about the candidates is available at bismarckstate.edu/bscpresidentcandidates.
Reach Bilal Suleiman at 701-250-8261 or Bilal.Suleiman@bismarcktribune.com