First 2 Bismarck State College presidential candidates take questions at open forums

"We have to provide internship and apprenticeship experience for our students," Sax said.

He favors collaborative partnerships with employers that are employer-driven, to make sure students are receiving the "soft skills," such as good communication skills.

Ohio has a robust dual enrollment program, where high school students can take high school classes that count toward their college degrees, Sax said. He said he sees dual enrollment as being an important piece of a community college's mission.

On technical education side, Sax said he has experience in that area at his current college, which is on the edge of Marcellus Shale, one of the most prolific natural gas producing areas of the country.

On fundraising, he said he attended a seminar that taught him to prioritize "friend raising" rather that fundraising, with the idea being that it's easier to ask friends for money than to cold call. He said he has experience lobbying legislators in Ohio that would carry over to North Dakota.