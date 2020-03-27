3 finalists named for State Board of Higher Education seat

A business adviser, an attorney and a retired university official are finalists for a seat on North Dakota's Board of Higher Education.

The seat has been vacated by new U.S. District Judge Dan Traynor, who said continued service on the board would violate the code of conduct for federal judges.

A five-person nominating committee headed by State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler on Friday chose Danita Bye, Bruce Gjovig and Taylor Olson as finalists for Traynor's seat.

Danita Bye, of Stanley, is a business adviser to small- and medium-sized businesses in science, technology, engineering, manufacturing and medical device industries.

Bruce Gjovig, of Grand Forks, is the retired founder and chief executive officer of the Center for Innovation at the University of North Dakota.

Taylor Olson is a Williston attorney who also works as the city attorney; as a tribal judge for the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation; and as a municipal judge in New Town.