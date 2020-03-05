3 finalists named for Bismarck State College presidency

The committee aiding in the search for the next president of Bismarck State College chose three finalists Thursday.

Clark Harris, Douglas Jensen and Phillip Klein remain in the running.

Their names will now be sent, unranked, to the State Board of Higher Education, which will hold its own round of interviews on March 26 with the finalists before voting to select BSC’s next president. The interviews with the board will be livestreamed for public viewing.

Forty-one people initially applied to succeed Larry Skogen, who is retiring as president at the end of June. The search committee held video interviews with 12 before inviting five candidates to campus this week.

Each candidate spent time meeting with students, staff and community members during the campus visits.

Harris recently served as vice president of academic affairs at Laramie County Community College in Wyoming, where he now serves as special assistant to the president. Previously, he was the dean of technology at Mott Community College in Flint, Mich. He said during his open forum on Monday that his strengths include his charisma and background in career and technical education.