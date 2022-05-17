Finalists for North Dakota Board of Higher Education include 2 Bismarck residents

Two Bismarck residents are among six finalists for two positions on North Dakota's Board of Higher Education.

Sabina Gasper, director of health economics and outcomes research at Alkermes Inc., a pharmaceutical company, and Stanley Schauer, assessment director for the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction, are finalists for the board seat held by Stanley business consultant Danita Bye, whose term ends June 30. Bye is eligible for reappointment and also is a finalist.

The nominating committee that has forwarded their names also has named three finalists for a board seat formerly held by Jill Louters, who resigned Friday. Louters, the board's vice chair, said she has accepted a new, part-time position as a parent educator with North Dakota State University Extension. The state constitution bars members of the Higher Ed board from holding jobs within the university system.

Finalists for Louter's seat are Erika Kenner, a Leeds farmer and rancher; Kevin Black, of Minot, chief executive officer of Creedence Energy Services; and Curtis Biller, of Fargo, principal business consultant for Strengths Inc. and a partner in Northern Plains Business Advisors.

The two lists of finalists will be forwarded to Gov. Doug Burgum, who will make the appointments. Both positions carry four-year terms.

The Higher Ed board oversees the 11 public colleges and universities that make up the North Dakota University System. It has eight voting members including a student representative, and two advisory, nonvoting members who represent the system’s staff and faculty.

Eleven people applied to serve on the board. Other local applicants who were not named finalists were: Robbie Lauf, Bismarck, programming and partnership director, Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library; and Jennifer Withers, Bismarck, program administrator, Department of Public Instruction.

The nominating committee that picked the finalists Monday consists of State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler, the group’s chair; North Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice Jon Jensen; Nick Archuleta, president of North Dakota United, which represents schoolteachers and public employees; state Rep. Kim Koppelman, R-West Fargo, the speaker of the North Dakota House; and state Sen. Larry Luick, R-Fairmount, the Senate’s president pro tempore.

