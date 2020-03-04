Final community forum held as BSC presidential search committee nears decision

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

She said it's important for liberal arts curriculum not to get left behind as BSC moves forward with its new polytechnic mandate from the North Dakota University System to offer more four-year applied science degrees. Strong communication and writing skills, sometimes referred to as soft skills, are what set workers apart for management positions in the future, even in highly technical fields, she said.

"It's not one or the other," Poor said. "You could not have a polytechnic college without the understanding of the skill set that you get through a liberal arts education."

She said the polytechnic mandate was another reason the job appealed to her, as it involves applied sciences, and her background is in applied natural resources and agricultural economics.

She acknowledged that she doesn't have any community college work experience but said she worked with tribal colleges in Minnesota on curriculum partnerships when she was dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Bemidji State University.

Poor said she would get to know the community by relying on the team around her to set up meetings with important people at both the state and local level.

She said the BSC presidency would be the "capstone" of her career.