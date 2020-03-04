Final community forum held as BSC presidential search committee nears decision

The Bismarck State College president candidate with the closest ties to the region discussed applied sciences and the importance of liberal arts skills during the third and final day of open forums for semifinalists.
The community forum for candidate Joan Poor was held at the Basin Electric Auditorium at the National Energy Center of Excellence on campus Wednesday. Forums for candidates Richard Sax and Clark Harris were held on Monday, and Doug Jensen and Phillip Klein went on Tuesday.
The Wednesday forum hit on many of the same topics as previous forums, including private partnerships, workforce development and the prominence of liberal arts at a community college.
Joan Poor
Poor is the executive director of Slack Farms Foundation Inc., a position she began earlier this year. The foundation has an educational mission of preserving the rural legacy of small farms in America as financially sustainable businesses.
Poor on Wednesday talked about her ties to the region and the importance of a liberal arts curriculum at a technical college.
She said BSC's location was what initially appealed to her about the job, as she grew up on a small farm outside of Winnipeg, Manitoba, and was "very familiar" with North Dakota.
"Spent a lot of time on I-29 growing up, back and forth to Fargo and Grand Forks," Poor said.
She said it's important for liberal arts curriculum not to get left behind as BSC moves forward with its new polytechnic mandate from the North Dakota University System to offer more four-year applied science degrees. Strong communication and writing skills, sometimes referred to as soft skills, are what set workers apart for management positions in the future, even in highly technical fields, she said.
"It's not one or the other," Poor said. "You could not have a polytechnic college without the understanding of the skill set that you get through a liberal arts education."
She said the polytechnic mandate was another reason the job appealed to her, as it involves applied sciences, and her background is in applied natural resources and agricultural economics.
She acknowledged that she doesn't have any community college work experience but said she worked with tribal colleges in Minnesota on curriculum partnerships when she was dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Bemidji State University.
Poor said she would get to know the community by relying on the team around her to set up meetings with important people at both the state and local level.
She said the BSC presidency would be the "capstone" of her career.
Prior to joining Slack Farms Foundation, Poor served for eight years as provost at universities in Iowa, Illinois and Missouri, and for two years at Bemidji State. She has a bachelor of science degree in agricultural economics and a master of natural resources management degree, both from the University of Manitoba, and a doctorate in natural resource and agricultural economics from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
The BSC Presidential Search Committee held a series of private interviews and dinners with each of the candidates throughout the week as part of the search process. The committee's formal work will conclude on Thursday afternoon when it names at least three finalists to be forwarded to the State Board of Higher Education.
The board will hold its own round of interviews with finalists before deciding which one will replace the retiring Larry Skogen as BSC's next president at its March 26 meeting.
