Feds OK North Dakota plan for school pandemic aid; state getting $305 million

The federal Education Department on Thursday said it has approved North Dakota's plan to use federal coronavirus relief aid for schools.

The state's plan details how it will use the money to maintain safe schools and expand opportunities for students, particularly those most impacted by the pandemic.

North Dakota is receiving a total of $305 million from the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund. The federal approval unlocks the remaining $101 million.

The Education Department has now approved 28 state plans.

“It is heartening to see, reflected in these state plans, the ways in which states are thinking deeply about how to use American Rescue Plan funds to continue to provide critical support to schools and communities, particularly as we move into the summer and look ahead to the upcoming academic year," federal Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement.

Some highlights of North Dakota's plan include: