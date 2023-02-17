Assistant Mandan School Superintendent Jeff Fastnacht has accepted the Bismarck School Board's offer to become the next superintendent of Bismarck Public Schools.

"I am humbled and honored to have the opportunity to serve the children and families of Bismarck," Fastnacht said in a statement to the Tribune late Thursday, after the School Board chose him from among four finalists to lead the largest school district in the state. "I look forward to working with the school board, educators, parents and the entire community to make our schools the very best in the state and nation."

The next step is to finalize Fastnacht's compensation. The board established a salary range during a closed executive session Thursday night after voting unanimously to offer him the job, and will meet early next week to conclude the matter, according to BPS spokesman Steve Koontz. Executive sessions are not open to the pubic; the salary range was not disclosed.

"(Consultant) Dakota Leadership Solutions will negotiate salary with Dr. Fastnacht based on the parameters set by the board," Koontz said. "The Bismarck School Board will then meet to accept the negotiated terms."

BPS Superintendent Jason Hornbacher last year announced his retirement effective June 30, after more than 30 years with the district. It's the largest in the state, with an enrollment of 13,632 students in grades K-12. Hornbacher makes $210,000 annually. The district pays 85% of his family health insurance. He gets 25 days of vacation leave each year.

Fastnacht has been assistant superintendent in Mandan since 2018. His prior administrative experience includes superintendent in Ellendale from 2002-18, and elementary principal and information technology director in Ellendale from 1996-2002. He'll begin his duties with BPS on Monday, July 3.

Fastnacht has said he will expand Career and Technical Education in the district to include seventh and eighth grade students, not just high schoolers. He served as the elected chair of the State Board of Career and Technical Education from 2020-22. He was in his current position when Mandan Public Schools received $10 million from that board to construct the Heart River Career and Technical Education Center.

"Fastnacht comes to Bismarck Public Schools with extensive experience as an educator," the district said in a statement.

Other finalists for the position were Brandt Dick, chief financial officer for the Central Region Educational Association and the Burleigh County superintendent of schools; Shawn Oban, principal of Horizon Middle School in Bismarck; and Tyler Hanson, superintendent in Edgeley.