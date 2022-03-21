 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Fargo middle schooler wins North Dakota State Spelling Bee

  • 0
032222-nws-spelling2.jpg

Luna Gasevic, 12, left, a student at Ben Franklin Middle School in Fargo, won the 2022 North Dakota State Spelling Bee on Monday. Ninety-four students, from 48 of North Dakota's 53 counties, vied to be the state's top speller. Gasevic advances to the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., later this spring. Runner-up Chinmay Gopi, 12, right, also is a student at Ben Franklin Middle School in Fargo.

 Tom Stromme

Twelve-year-old Fargo middle schooler Luna Gasevic correctly spelled tuberculosis to win the 2022 North Dakota State Spelling Bee on Monday at the Bismarck Event Center.

Gasevic is a student at Ben Franklin Middle School in Fargo, as is runner-up Chinmay Gopi, 12.

Ninety-four students, from 48 of North Dakota's 53 counties, vied to be the state's top speller. Gasevic advances to the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., later this spring.

The state spelling bee was called off the previous two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Female nurses more likely to commit suicide than other women

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News