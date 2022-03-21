Fargo middle schooler wins North Dakota State Spelling Bee

Twelve-year-old Fargo middle schooler Luna Gasevic correctly spelled tuberculosis to win the 2022 North Dakota State Spelling Bee on Monday at the Bismarck Event Center.

Gasevic is a student at Ben Franklin Middle School in Fargo, as is runner-up Chinmay Gopi, 12.

Ninety-four students, from 48 of North Dakota's 53 counties, vied to be the state's top speller. Gasevic advances to the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., later this spring.

The state spelling bee was called off the previous two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

