Fall enrollment numbers at local colleges see varying impacts from COVID-19

Fall student enrollment numbers at local college campuses have seen varying impacts from the coronavirus pandemic.
Bismarck State College has 23 fewer students enrolled this fall, a slight dip of 0.6% from last year. BSC's enrollment currently stands at 3,716 students and it remains the third largest public college in the North Dakota University System in terms of student population.
BSC President Doug Jensen in a statement said the college believes it limited the impact that COVID-19 could have had on enrollment by offering students "the in-person experience they told us they prefer and expect."
"I am certain that by providing face-to-face and hybrid classes in a safe environment this fall, we not only served our students well, we minimized the impact COVID had on our enrollment," Jensen said.
Though not a part of the North Dakota University System, United Tribes Technical College has 107 fewer students enrolled this semester, nearly a 25% drop from last year's tally of 434. College spokesman Brent Kleinjan attributed the decline to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
"It'll get better next year when COVID's gone," he told the Tribune.
Dickinson State University saw its student population increase by 6% from last year, up to 1,441 from 1,350 students enrolled last fall.
"This is a good day for DSU," President Steve Easton said Tuesday after enrollment figures were released.
A University of Mary spokesman did not immediately respond to request for enrollment numbers. U-Mary is a private institution.
The North Dakota University System's 11 public colleges and universities take an official headcount four weeks into the fall semester. Systemwide, enrollment is down 2% from last year's total of 44,938 students.
Reach Bilal Suleiman at 701-250-8261 or Bilal.Suleiman@bismarcktribune.com
