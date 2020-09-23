Fall enrollment numbers at local colleges see varying impacts from COVID-19

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fall student enrollment numbers at local college campuses have seen varying impacts from the coronavirus pandemic.

Bismarck State College has 23 fewer students enrolled this fall, a slight dip of 0.6% from last year. BSC's enrollment currently stands at 3,716 students and it remains the third largest public college in the North Dakota University System in terms of student population.

BSC President Doug Jensen in a statement said the college believes it limited the impact that COVID-19 could have had on enrollment by offering students "the in-person experience they told us they prefer and expect."

"I am certain that by providing face-to-face and hybrid classes in a safe environment this fall, we not only served our students well, we minimized the impact COVID had on our enrollment," Jensen said.

Though not a part of the North Dakota University System, United Tribes Technical College has 107 fewer students enrolled this semester, nearly a 25% drop from last year's tally of 434. College spokesman Brent Kleinjan attributed the decline to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It'll get better next year when COVID's gone," he told the Tribune.