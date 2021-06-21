Emergency training exercise set for Garrison School

Area school and governmental officials, law enforcement and first responders will train in the handling of emergency situations during a Wednesday exercise at Garrison School.

The exercise is designed to help local, state and federal agencies practice their response capabilities, according to McLean County Emergency Manager Noelle Kroll.

Streets near the school will be blocked off and emergency vehicles will be on and around school property for several hours starting at 1 p.m. The public is asked to avoid the premises for safety reasons, Kroll said.

The exercise is sponsored by a grant through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and is hosted by McLean County.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0