Education grant applications accepted

Main Street Community Education Grant applications are now being accepted under the Cultural Heritage Grant Program administered by the State Historical Society of North Dakota.

The education grants are focused on projects that enhance educational curriculum for pre-kindergarten to graduate students.

Guidelines and applications are available at history.nd.gov or can be requested by contacting Grants and Contracts Officer Amy Munson at 701-328-3573.

