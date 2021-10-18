 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Education grant applications accepted
0 Comments

Education grant applications accepted

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Main Street Community Education Grant applications are now being accepted under the Cultural Heritage Grant Program administered by the State Historical Society of North Dakota.

The education grants are focused on projects that enhance educational curriculum for pre-kindergarten to graduate students.

Guidelines and applications are available at history.nd.gov or can be requested by contacting Grants and Contracts Officer Amy Munson at 701-328-3573.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hillary, Chelsea Clinton arrive at Calif. hospital

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News