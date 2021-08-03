Education conferences set in Bismarck

About 170 K-12 school leaders from across North Dakota are expected in Bismarck on Wednesday and Thursday for a back to school workshop.

The event sponsored by the state Department of Public Instruction is at the Ramkota. State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler will give opening remarks at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Topics of speakers and workshop sessions range from school finance to health safety.

Separately, the 51st Annual North Dakota Career and Technical Education Professional Development Conference is scheduled at the Bismarck Event Center next Monday through Wednesday. More than 600 high school and college educators as well as industry representatives are expected to attend.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0