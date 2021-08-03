 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Education conferences set in Bismarck
0 Comments

Education conferences set in Bismarck

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

About 170 K-12 school leaders from across North Dakota are expected in Bismarck on Wednesday and Thursday for a back to school workshop.

The event sponsored by the state Department of Public Instruction is at the Ramkota. State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler will give opening remarks at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Topics of speakers and workshop sessions range from school finance to health safety.

Separately, the 51st Annual North Dakota Career and Technical Education Professional Development Conference is scheduled at the Bismarck Event Center next Monday through Wednesday. More than 600 high school and college educators as well as industry representatives are expected to attend.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rep. Bush vows to focus attention on evictions

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News