Education conference set Thursday

Gov. Doug Burgum is hosting the sixth annual Governor’s Summit on Innovative Education on Thursday.

The daylong event for educators, students, administrators and community leaders will be held at Dickinson Middle School and virtually, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Mountain time. Burgum will speak, along with retired Air Force Gen. Craig McKinley.

McKinley, a command pilot with more than 4,000 hours of flight time, served as director of the Air National Guard before becoming chief of the National Guard Bureau. The four-star general retired in 2012 after 38 years in the Air Force. He will discuss how the essential skills for life and learning are critical for the success and well-being of every child.

Other speakers during the day include Joel Honeyman, vice president of global innovation for Doosan Bobcat North America, and Bismarck State College President Doug Jensen. Recipients of the #InnovativeND Awards will be announced throughout the day.

Free event registration is at 2022InnovativeEdSummit.eventbrite.com. About 500 people have already registered, according to the governor's office.

