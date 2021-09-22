DSU releases fall enrollment numbers

The number of full-time students at Dickinson State University is up 2% from last year, driven by the largest freshman class in five years.

The school released its official fourth-week count on Wednesday. Overall enrollment dropped about 2%, from 1,441 students to 1,415 students taking at least one class. But the number of full-time students increased from 967 to 990, and the 269 freshmen was up 10% from last year's 244.

DSU said its residence halls are at near-capacity for the first time in several years, with 298 students living on campus.

“Bucking national trends, we increased the number of full-time students, the number of credits taken, the number of freshmen, and the number of students in our residence halls,” President Steve Easton. “The only category where we decreased was courses taken by high school students, but we expect that number to increase this spring as some of our high school partners have shifted dual-credit courses from fall to spring."

