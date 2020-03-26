Douglas Jensen selected as next Bismarck State College president

Douglas Jensen, president of Rock Valley College in Illinois, has been named the next president of Bismarck State College.

The State Board of Higher Education unanimously chose Jensen on Thursday after spending an hour interviewing each of three finalists. The interviews were held over video conference due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jensen has led Rock Valley College since 2016. Previously, he was president for the Alabama Technology Network in the Alabama Community College System.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

He will succeed President Larry Skogen, who announced his retirement last year and is stepping down at the end of June.

Jensen will be the seventh leader of BSC. He will start on or before July 1.

The other finalists were Clark Harris, special assistant to the president at Laramie County Community College in Wyoming, and Philip Klein, dean of the School of Health and Public Safety at South Piedmont Community College in North Carolina.

Forty-one people initially applied to succeed Skogen. A search committee held video interviews with 12 before inviting five candidates to campus early this month. Each candidate spent time meeting with students, staff and community members during the campus visits.

Reach Bilal Suleiman at 701-250-8261 or Bilal.Suleiman@bismarcktribune.com

Love 4 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.