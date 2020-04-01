Distance learning underway around North Dakota amid coronavirus outbreak

Mandan was uniquely positioned to roll out distance learning quickly because of moves it had made in the past, Fastnacht said. While other districts rushed to figure out how to get devices to students, Mandan five years ago had implemented a “one-to-one” learning plan, meaning every student had a device. Because of that, Mandan was already familiar with the online learning management system known as Canvas and was able to quickly shift all learning online the first week that closures were announced.

Administrators and key instructional personnel met the night Burgum announced the closures and continued meeting throughout the week. High school courses already had an online aspect, so some teachers were ready to resume instruction that week on March 18, just three days after the governor’s announcement.

The remainder followed suit, and all Mandan classes were fully rolled out online by March 25. A tech help desk line was set up prior to that date for parents, students and teachers to call with questions.

“I don’t think any school in the state, none of us were 100% ready for this. I mean, no one ever thought we’d be here,” Fastnacht said. “But when you have the technology in each kid's hand, when you have a good learning management system that you can lean upon, the move ... wasn’t as big a leap as I think other schools have had to jump.”