Dickinson School Board sets aside results of questioned ballot measure

The Dickinson Public School Board has decided to continue publishing meeting minutes in the local newspaper after language on a ballot measure was questioned.
The measure in the June election asked voters whether board meeting minutes should continue to be published in The Dickinson Press. State law requires school district residents to vote every two years on the question of publishing minutes in the official school newspaper.
Dickinson's measure stated that doing so would come "at a significant cost to the taxpayers." It failed, with 58% of voters opposed.
Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem in 2002 issued an opinion that surplus language such as estimated costs is "argumentative" and not permitted in ballot language.
Dickinson School Board President Brent Seaks told the Tribune in an email that the board on Monday disallowed the results of the measure because it was not worded well.
"While some folks do not understand that the Press does not print the school board minutes for free, I am confident there is a way to ask the question in (a) way that is clear and fair," Seaks said. He expects the district will have an attorney review the wording of a future measure.
Seaks said the measure was put on the ballot by district administration, and the school board did not see the wording beforehand.
District Superintendent Shon Hocker and Business Manager Kent Anderson did not respond to Tribune requests for comment.
North Dakota Newspaper Association Executive Director Steve Andrist condemned the surplus language on the ballot but praised the district's approach to remedy the problem.
"Statewide, very few school districts vote against publishing their minutes. So that Dickinson voted so strongly against publishing their minutes indicates to me that the language that they chose to use on the ballot was prejudicial," Andrist said. "To their credit, they acknowledged that they had made a mistake and shouldn't have done it that way."
He said the issue of improper ballot language crops up every once in a while, and that there were several instances of cities and schools including the cost of publishing minutes on the ballot in 2002 when Stenehjem issued his opinion.
"It tends to advocate on behalf of a particular vote," Andrist said. "In effect, it encourages people to vote against it."
The state Office of Management and Budget sets a statewide base rate of a little less than a dollar per line for government entities to publish legal notices such as meeting minutes.
But legal notices are not a subsidy for newspapers, Andrist said.
"In some cases it's very important revenue to them, but even more importantly, it's a way for people to know what's going on in their school district or in their community," he said. "It's a transparency issue."
