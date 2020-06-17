Dickinson School Board sets aside results of questioned ballot measure

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Dickinson Public School Board has decided to continue publishing meeting minutes in the local newspaper after language on a ballot measure was questioned.

The measure in the June election asked voters whether board meeting minutes should continue to be published in The Dickinson Press. State law requires school district residents to vote every two years on the question of publishing minutes in the official school newspaper.

Dickinson's measure stated that doing so would come "at a significant cost to the taxpayers." It failed, with 58% of voters opposed.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem in 2002 issued an opinion that surplus language such as estimated costs is "argumentative" and not permitted in ballot language.

Dickinson School Board President Brent Seaks told the Tribune in an email that the board on Monday disallowed the results of the measure because it was not worded well.

"While some folks do not understand that the Press does not print the school board minutes for free, I am confident there is a way to ask the question in (a) way that is clear and fair," Seaks said. He expects the district will have an attorney review the wording of a future measure.