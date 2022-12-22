Dangerous cold, blustery conditions shut down Bismarck-area schools; blizzard moisture cuts into drought in ND

Schools in Bismarck and Mandan canceled classes on Thursday as life-threatening cold continued to blanket North Dakota, and strengthening winds blew around freshly fallen snow and reduced visibilities across the state.

Meanwhile, heavy snow from last week's multiday blizzard cut into drought in North Dakota.

Mandan Public Schools scheduled a virtual learning day Thursday; Bismarck Public Schools canceled all instruction. Thursday was the last scheduled day of school in both cities before Christmas break.

Bismarck State College also closed, and canceled on-campus events. United Tribes Technical College also shut down.

Nearly all of North Dakota remained under a wind chill warning through midday Saturday, with the combination of cold temperatures and wind gusting to 40 mph making it feel as cold as 55 degrees below zero.

Much of southern North Dakota was under a blizzard warning Thursday for ground-blizzard conditions. The warning did not include the Bismarck-Mandan area, though the 1.3 inches of fluffy snow that fell Wednesday was combining with the wind and cold to create miserable conditions. The temperature for the morning commute was minus 17, with a wind chill of minus 45.

"Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite in less than 5 minutes if precautions are not taken, with hypothermia and death also possible from prolonged exposure to the cold," the weather service said.

The state Department of Transportation advised no travel in southwest, south central and part of southeastern North Dakota. It issued travel alerts for the rest of the state, warning motorists about poor traveling conditions. The Highway Patrol banned permitted oversize vehicles from operating in the southwest and part of the northwest regions of the state, and cautioned drivers of other high-profile and long-load type vehicles about hazardous travel conditions.

The icy cold is due to a blast of arctic air that has descended from the north this week, impacting the eastern two-thirds of the country. North Dakota also is on the northern edge of a winter storm unfolding across the middle of the U.S. Blizzard warnings were in effect for much of South Dakota, Iowa and southern Minnesota on Thursday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Storm Prediction Center.

AccuWeather reported that around 20 states were under some type of winter storm warning or freezing rain advisory, and governors in several Southern states issued states of emergency. Blizzard conditions left more than 100 motorists stranded on Interstate 90 between Rapid City and Wall in western South Dakota on Wednesday.

"The timing of this cross-country winter storm could not be worse, as millions rush to finish their shopping or embark on their holiday travels," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologists Alex Sosnowski and Courtney Travis wrote.

Bismarck has received nearly 28 inches of snow this month, and 49 inches so far this season. The moisture is helping ease drought that resurfaced in North Dakota during a dry summer.

This week's U.S. Drought Monitor map, released Thursday, shows a significant reduction in severe drought in western and southeastern North Dakota. Severe drought -- in the middle of a five-level severity scale -- now covers about 17% of the state, down from nearly 29% last week.

"Widespread moderate to heavy rain and snow fell over parts of the High Plains region, especially the Dakotas and northern Nebraska," National Drought Mitigation Center Climatologist Curtis Riganti wrote in this week's report. "Due to the growing snowpack and lessened precipitation deficits, improvements were made across much of South Dakota and North Dakota, as well as in north-central and northwest Nebraska and the northeast corner of Colorado."

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the Drought Mitigation Center, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.