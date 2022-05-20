Cost of new Mandan schools increases significantly, but taxpayers shouldn't be affected

The anticipated price of a new high school planned in Mandan has ballooned, but officials say the additional cost will not fall on taxpayers.

Plans for a swimming pool attached to the new school have been scrapped for now, however.

The school board in a special meeting Thursday evening approved a guaranteed maximum price of just over $94.5 million for the new high school. Northwest Contracting will begin construction soon, and the new facility is scheduled to open in the fall of 2024.

The school board earlier this year awarded a $16.7 million bid to Northwest Contracting for construction of an elementary school in the Lakewood area. Construction is under way, and the seventh elementary in the district is scheduled to open in 2023.

Voters in April 2021 approved an $84 million bond to build the two schools. The proposal received nearly 80% support.

If the new high school does cost $94.5 million to build, the two new schools would total about $111 million -- 32% more than the approved bond amount.

The cost of construction has increased over the past year due to inflation, increased labor costs and supply chain issues, and the price of both new schools is higher than anticipated but not a surprise, according to Superintendent Mike Bitz.

"We're confident that we can get it covered," he said Friday. "It's one of those things -- this community is only building this high school once in our lifetimes, and we want to make sure we do it right."

The school district will tap into numerous other funding sources:

A $10 million Career and Technical Education grant it received earlier this year.

An anticipated $5.8 million through the future sale of land the district owns near the two new schools.

$9.6 million in federal COVID-19 aid through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund. The money will be used for operations, with an equal amount shifted to help cover the additional cost of the facilities.

An unknown amount from selling naming rights to school facilities such as gyms, auditoriums and the CTE center.

“While the cost of the buildings has increased substantially over the last year, due to inflation, taxpayers can still expect to pay the $99 per $100,000 of property they own," School Board President Sheldon Wolf said. "This was the estimate that was shared by school officials during the school referendum informational meetings last year.”

The school board Thursday did not accept an alternate bid to build a swimming pool attached to the new high school, due to the budget constraints. The $7.2 million pool is designed, however, and can be added later when funding is available. The district plans to continue using the pool in the Brave Center until funding can be found.

The current high school will be demolished once students have transitioned to the new high school in the 2024-25 academic year, and the site might be sold for redevelopment. The Brave Center will remain and continue to be the central office for the district. The All Seasons Arena owned by the park district at the current high school complex also will remain operational.

The new high school will be between Eighth Avenue Northwest and state Highway 1806, between the new Mandan Middle School and the Starion Sports Complex. It will address overcrowding and significant mechanical and structural issues at the current high school.

