Coronavirus testing rates on North Dakota campuses lower than expected

Coronavirus testing rates among North Dakota college students are lower than what health and university system officials would like, despite a surge in cases related to campus-specific testing.
"We expected a surge and now it's about managing spread," Nick Hacker, chairman of the State Board of Higher Education, said during a special meeting of the board on Thursday. "We need to stay the course on testing. We're not quite where we need to be."
The biggest surge of positive coronavirus cases came in Grand Forks County, which saw its active case numbers climb to 442 as of Thursday, the highest in the state, upon testing University of North Dakota students who recently returned to campus.
As of Thursday, 241 students, two faculty and 11 staff members at UND have self-reported positive case results, which are then verified by UND Emergency Management personnel. Those students are not necessarily on UND's campus or even in Grand Forks County, as UND is reporting all students infected, regardless of whether they are still in quarantine in their home county or state.
What's not yet clear is whether UND students became infected with the virus upon their arrival to Grand Forks or if they brought the virus with them from elsewhere, said Dr. Josh Wynne, dean of UND's medical school who also serves as chief health strategist for the state. The state Department of Health is currently looking into where the virus originated in those cases, he said.
Bismarck State College is reporting nine active cases within its college community as of Thursday. BSC's online COVID-19 dashboard lists one on-campus resident, six off-campus students and two employees as being currently infected with the coronavirus.
Wynne estimated, based on a 5% positivity rate from the initial round of student testing, that about 2,000 college students in the state have COVID-19 but most are unaware.
No campuses have run out of tests during any testing events held in August, besides a larger university that on Thursday requested 300 more tests and received them, Wynne said.
He said about 29,000 tests have been provided for widespread testing events at the state's campuses and only about 14,000 were used by students, faculty and staff, a usage rate of about 45% of the available tests.
"The good news is it was almost half. That bad news is it was only almost half," Wynne said.
About 14% of college students systemwide have been tested for COVID-19, he said, noting that participation varied widely between campuses. The campus with the highest participation rate was UND at about 30%, but "on some campuses, the percent was substantially lower," Wynne said.
Recurring testing is planned throughout the semester and for "virtually everyday of the week" during the month of September across the state's 11 public campuses, Wynne said.
The data that's been generated from mass testing events on college campuses has benefited researchers and the state's overall testing strategy will change as a result, said Vern Dosch, the state's contact tracing administrator who is spearheading the testing effort in North Dakota.
"Typically during these first weeks we've set up great big tents and invited anyone to come in and be tested. With the data that we have now and that we're working with, we will be more strategic and more nimble with where we're testing," Dosch said. Officials are monitoring campus test results "by the hour" to identify hot spots to concentrate testing and other resources on, he said
Health officials are also in the "late stages" of validating a saliva test method that will be piloted at universities in the eastern and western parts of the state "in the next couple of weeks" to determine its accuracy, Dosch said.
If proven effective, the saliva test stands to provide a significant benefit to state and local public health departments, as "the resources that are required to collect a saliva test ... are a lot less intense then when we're doing swab testing, as we are today," Dosch said.
Separately, the North Dakota University System has compiled a list of web pages with campus specific data on coronavirus cases related to students, faculty and staff from each of the state's 11 public colleges and universities. The list is available at https://cts.ndus.edu/coronavirus/.
