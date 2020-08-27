Coronavirus testing rates on North Dakota campuses lower than expected

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Coronavirus testing rates among North Dakota college students are lower than what health and university system officials would like, despite a surge in cases related to campus-specific testing.

"We expected a surge and now it's about managing spread," Nick Hacker, chairman of the State Board of Higher Education, said during a special meeting of the board on Thursday. "We need to stay the course on testing. We're not quite where we need to be."

The biggest surge of positive coronavirus cases came in Grand Forks County, which saw its active case numbers climb to 442 as of Thursday, the highest in the state, upon testing University of North Dakota students who recently returned to campus.

As of Thursday, 241 students, two faculty and 11 staff members at UND have self-reported positive case results, which are then verified by UND Emergency Management personnel. Those students are not necessarily on UND's campus or even in Grand Forks County, as UND is reporting all students infected, regardless of whether they are still in quarantine in their home county or state.