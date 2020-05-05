Coronavirus prompts virtual presentation on Bismarck Public Schools buildings plan

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Bismarck school administrators who hope to have two schools built by fall 2022 to relieve overcrowding at the elementary level are creating a virtual presentation to gather community feedback, as a June deadline for approval nears and plans to hold in-person meetings have been extinguished by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bismarck School Board won’t consider approving a proposed plan to build elementary schools in northeast and northwest Bismarck at a cost of about $11 million each until administrators get public feedback on the proposal. Administrators were hoping to get board approval by the end of May or early June in order to have the schools open by their goal date of August 2022. Any later than early June and the schools’ opening date could be delayed, forcing the district to purchase more portable classrooms to make up for the space until buildings are completed.

District officials had been looking to relieve overcrowding at six north Bismarck elementary schools that are nearing or at capacity. A three-phase plan designed to address both short-term and long-term building needs was proposed, and the school board in February told administrators to gather public feedback on the proposal before it would consider giving final approval.