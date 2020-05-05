Coronavirus prompts virtual presentation on Bismarck Public Schools buildings plan

Bismarck school administrators who hope to have two schools built by fall 2022 to relieve overcrowding at the elementary level are creating a virtual presentation to gather community feedback, as a June deadline for approval nears and plans to hold in-person meetings have been extinguished by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Bismarck School Board won’t consider approving a proposed plan to build elementary schools in northeast and northwest Bismarck at a cost of about $11 million each until administrators get public feedback on the proposal. Administrators were hoping to get board approval by the end of May or early June in order to have the schools open by their goal date of August 2022. Any later than early June and the schools’ opening date could be delayed, forcing the district to purchase more portable classrooms to make up for the space until buildings are completed.
District officials had been looking to relieve overcrowding at six north Bismarck elementary schools that are nearing or at capacity. A three-phase plan designed to address both short-term and long-term building needs was proposed, and the school board in February told administrators to gather public feedback on the proposal before it would consider giving final approval.
Community feedback meetings planned for March 24, 26 and 31 initially were rescheduled before ultimately being canceled after Gov. Doug Burgum closed all K-12 schools in North Dakota for the remainder of the academic year.
Superintendent Jason Hornbacher on Monday asked the school board to consider a virtual presentation of the proposal in lieu of the in-person meetings. The district would distribute via email and through a link on its website, https://www.bismarckschools.org/, a PowerPoint presentation with voice-over audio of Hornbacher explaining the proposal before asking a series of four questions to gather feedback.
Hornbacher believes parents are being more responsive to online communication from the district than usual, as students complete the semester at home via distance learning. A senior graduation survey recently put out by the district got more than 800 responses from parents and students, he said.
Board Member Karl Lembke voiced support for a virtual presentation, saying if it got enough responses he would consider it sufficient to move forward. He threw out a ballpark estimate of 200 responses as enough.
Board Member Heide Delorme also supported the idea, calling it a “good alternative” to in-person meetings.
The board approved the virtual presentation without a vote. Hornbacher said he hopes to have community feedback for the board to review during its May 20 meeting. The public can expect the presentation and survey to come out within a week.
Strategic plan input sought
Bismarck Public Schools also is seeking input on a proposed strategic plan that would guide the district’s decision-making for the next five years.
The focus of the plan, which has been in the works for more than a year, is to outline the future direction of the school district, including rationales for certain decisions, and goals and objectives for both the academic and operational side of the district.
The strategic plan is meant to be a “living document” that will be reviewed and updated periodically to ensure accountability and flexibility.
The public can review the plan and leave feedback online at www.bismarckschools.org/domain/834. Feedback will be accepted through Friday, May 15.
Reach Bilal Suleiman at 701-250-8261 or Bilal.Suleiman@bismarcktribune.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.