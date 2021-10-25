Comments requested on student learning

State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler is asking North Dakotans for their opinions about the skills students should learn as they move through the public education system.

The Legislature earlier this year passed a bill requiring the Department of Public Instruction to draft a “learning continuum” that identifies skills crucial for a well-rounded high school graduate, and at what educational stages they should be mastered.

The continuum is part of the process of focusing K-12 education on learning based on competency rather than on amount of time spent in a classroom.

For more information, go to https://adobe.ly/3vyM84h or contact Ann Ellefson, DPI director of academic support, at dpiacademicsupp@nd.gov. To comment, go to https://knowledgeworks.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_5mX2XCJOVyvKJsq.

