College students excited to return to campus as schools release reopening plans

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After an abrupt end to campus life during the spring semester, North Dakota college students are eager to get back to school this fall but nervous for how campus life will be affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

In the past weeks, universities across the nation have released plans for returning to campus and in-person classes. Most schools have adopted a hybrid model, allowing for students to choose how much time they are in class in-person.

Madison Wood of Crary, a sophomore at North Dakota State University in Fargo, said that as a business major she didn’t find the move to courses online too difficult, and she will take a mix of online and in-person classes this fall. She said more than anything, being back on campus with her friends and peers will provide a sense of normalcy, even though the semester will look different.

“I am a little bit nervous and frustrated that it won’t be as normal as it was last year,” she said, “but I’m more excited just because I know it’s worth it to see my friends and get back into the groove and everything of school. But I hope that everyone is able to stay healthy.”