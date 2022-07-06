Chancellor Hagerott gets contract extension, raise

The state Board of Higher Education has given North Dakota University System Chancellor Mark Hagerott a two-year contract extension and a raise.
Hagerott will get a 2.7% raise, bringing his salary to just over $400,000, Prairie Public reported.
"He has been a great leader. We see him as visionary," Board Chair Casey Ryan said.
Hagerott said his success derives from staff and the college presidents.
"The presidents are the most thoughtful, collegial group on the front line," he said. "They have a much harder job than I have."
The University System oversees the 11 public colleges and universities in North Dakota, including Bismarck State College.