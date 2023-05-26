The Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC has named its Outstanding Teachers of the Year.
The teachers were honored during separate surprise presentations in April and May. Award winners are:
- Becky Echelbarger, St. Mary's Grade School, Bismarck
- Amber Kocourek, Lewis and Clark Elementary School, Mandan
- James Gustafson, Mandan High School
- Wendy Hafner-Bakken, Bismarck High School
- Katie Krikenberg, University of Mary
This is the 36th year the Chamber EDC has honored area teachers with the Crystal Apple.