Candidates sought for State Board of Higher Education vacancy

Candidates are being sought for an upcoming vacancy on North Dakota's State Board of Higher Education.
Don Morton, a former board chairman and retired senior director at Microsoft Corp. in Fargo, is finishing his second four-year term on the board in June. He is not eligible for reappointment. His successor will be appointed to a four-year term.
State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler on Wednesday announced the opening of applications to replace Morton. Baesler is chairwoman of a nominating committee that reviews applications for the board and recommends potential appointments to Gov. Doug Burgum. Last week, the committee recommended three candidates for a separate board opening created by the January resignation of Dan Traynor, who was appointed to a federal judgeship.
North Dakotans who are interested in filling Morton's position must apply by 5 p.m. Friday, May 29. Applications may be emailed to Baesler’s executive assistant, Patty Carmichael, at pcarmichael@nd.gov, or sent by regular mail to the Department of Public Instruction, 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Dept. 201, Bismarck, N.D., 58505.
Fourteen people applied for the Traynor vacancy. The chosen finalists are Stanley business adviser Danita Bye, retired University of North Dakota official Bruce Gjovig and Williston attorney Taylor Olson. Burgum will make the appointment. His choice is subject to confirmation by the North Dakota Senate, but the person will begin serving on the board immediately once the governor makes the appointment.
The person who is chosen will serve until June 30, 2022, when Traynor’s term ends, and will be eligible for reappointment to a full four-year term.
Baesler said the 11 candidates who were not chosen as finalists have been asked to apply for the opening being created by Morton’s departure. New applicants also are welcome. They must fill out a single-page form, submit a resume and supply no more than six letters of recommendation.
The Board of Higher Education sets policy for the North Dakota University System and oversees its operations. The system includes six four-year universities and five two-year colleges. It has eight voting members, including a North Dakota University System student who represents students, and two nonvoting members who represent the system’s faculty and staff.
Morton’s successor will begin serving July 1. The person who is chosen also will be subject to confirmation by the North Dakota Senate during the Legislature’s next session.
