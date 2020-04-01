Candidates sought for State Board of Higher Education vacancy

Candidates are being sought for an upcoming vacancy on North Dakota's State Board of Higher Education.

Don Morton, a former board chairman and retired senior director at Microsoft Corp. in Fargo, is finishing his second four-year term on the board in June. He is not eligible for reappointment. His successor will be appointed to a four-year term.

State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler on Wednesday announced the opening of applications to replace Morton. Baesler is chairwoman of a nominating committee that reviews applications for the board and recommends potential appointments to Gov. Doug Burgum. Last week, the committee recommended three candidates for a separate board opening created by the January resignation of Dan Traynor, who was appointed to a federal judgeship.

North Dakotans who are interested in filling Morton's position must apply by 5 p.m. Friday, May 29. Applications may be emailed to Baesler’s executive assistant, Patty Carmichael, at pcarmichael@nd.gov, or sent by regular mail to the Department of Public Instruction, 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Dept. 201, Bismarck, N.D., 58505.

