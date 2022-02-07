Candidates sought for North Dakota State Board of Higher Ed

Applications are available for people interested in serving on North Dakota's State Board of Higher Education.

Two seats are up for four-year terms beginning July 1 -- those held by Danita Bye, of Tioga, and Jill Louters, of New Rockford.

Both members are eligible for reappointment to the board that oversees the North Dakota University System of 11 colleges and universities.

State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler leads the nominating committee that reviews applications and makes recommendations to the governor for appointments. The state Senate must confirm the governor's appointments in 2023.

“The board sets policy for our university system and advocates for its institutions and their missions,” Baesler said in a statement. “Being an education board member is one of the most important jobs in North Dakota.”

Applicants must fill out a one-page form, submit a resume and provide up to six letters of recommendation. They must have lived in the state for the last five years, and not been employed or paid by the University System within the last two years.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. April 8. Applications can be emailed to dpipa@nd.gov or mailed to 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Dept. 201, Bismarck, ND 58505.

The higher education budget is one of the largest in state government, comprising nearly $2.62 billion for the 2021-23 budget cycle.

The State Board of Higher Education has eight voting members, one of whom is a student appointed annually.

Voters in 2020 defeated a measure to expand the board and increase its members' term lengths.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

