Candidates announce bids for Bismarck School Board

Two more people have announced bids for the Bismarck School Board.
Sargianna Wutzke
Sargianna Wutzke previously worked as a high school English and history teacher at Montpelier Public School south of Jamestown. She also has worked for Bismarck Public Schools as a substitute teacher and a paraprofessional working with kids with developmental disabilities.
She has a son and a daughter who both attend Legacy High school.
“I am a parent of two, and I realize the impact that education has on children,” Wutzke said. “The reason that I am running for school board is to ensure that every child in the district receives the best education possible in the most inclusive environment.”
Wutzke said she has firsthand knowledge of the variety of roles that teachers play in children’s lives and how essential it is for them to have the proper training and tools to succeed.
Wutzke is an operations officer for Community Options, an agency that provides support to people with developmental disabilities. She also is the founder and executive director of Arts for All, a nonprofit that provides a variety of types of free art classes to people who are at risk, low-income or who have developmental disabilities.
Nick Thueson
Nick Thueson is vice president of the Bismarck Gymnastics Boosters Club. He also serves as an ecclesiastical leader for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Bismarck. He previously served on the Halliday School Board.
"As someone who has served on a school board before, I understand the challenges that schools may have and I love to come up with, and implement, ideas to overcome these challenges," Theuson said. "With each of my children attending Bismarck Public Schools this fall, and my wife working for BPS, I have a vested interest in ensuring the best for our school system and community."
Thueson is general manager of Dustbusters Inc., a company that provides products for dust control and road stabilization in North Dakota.
His wife, Joslyn, is an instructional aide for Bismarck Public Schools. The family runs Mo's Snow Shack in the summer.
The couple have five children who attend Centennial Elementary School, Horizon Middle School and Century High School.
Other candidates
Two school board seats are up for election in June. Incumbents Heide Delorme and Rick Geloff have declined to seek reelection.
Candidates who have previously announced are Dan Eastgate and Donnell Preskey Hushka.
The deadline for potential candidates to file is 4 p.m. on April 6. The election is June 9.
Bismarck School Board members are paid $9,000 per year.
