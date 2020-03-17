Candidates announce bids for Bismarck School Board

Two more people have announced bids for the Bismarck School Board.

Sargianna Wutzke

Sargianna Wutzke previously worked as a high school English and history teacher at Montpelier Public School south of Jamestown. She also has worked for Bismarck Public Schools as a substitute teacher and a paraprofessional working with kids with developmental disabilities.

She has a son and a daughter who both attend Legacy High school.

“I am a parent of two, and I realize the impact that education has on children,” Wutzke said. “The reason that I am running for school board is to ensure that every child in the district receives the best education possible in the most inclusive environment.”

Wutzke said she has firsthand knowledge of the variety of roles that teachers play in children’s lives and how essential it is for them to have the proper training and tools to succeed.

Wutzke is an operations officer for Community Options, an agency that provides support to people with developmental disabilities. She also is the founder and executive director of Arts for All, a nonprofit that provides a variety of types of free art classes to people who are at risk, low-income or who have developmental disabilities.