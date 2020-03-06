Businessman announces bid for Bismarck School Board

Businessman Dan Eastgate has announced a bid for the Bismarck School Board.

Eastgate is area director of Bismarck-Mandan Young Life and is a full-time Realtor at Venture Real Estate.

“As a parent of three young boys, I understand the importance of education in their lives,” he said in a statement. “If elected, I would embrace the opportunity to be a part of the great happenings within our school district.”

Eastgate said his platform focuses on three areas: caring for all students, supporting school staff and emphasizing healthy education spaces.

Eastgate is a certified trainer with Sources of Strength, a bullying and suicide prevention program, and serves on the South Central High School Community Advisory Board. He is a board member of The Citizens of the World international health care nonprofit and serves as a director on the Bismarck Public Schools Foundation Board.

Eastgate graduated from the University of North Dakota with a bachelor of arts degree, majoring in Native American Studies with a minor in history. He and his wife, Lacey, are lifelong residents of Bismarck.

Two seats on the five-member school board are up for the taking in June. Incumbents Heide Delorme and Rick Geloff are not seeking reelection.