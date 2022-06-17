Burgum names 2 to state Higher Ed board

Gov. Doug Burgum has named two people to serve on North Dakota's State Board of Higher Education.

Burgum on Friday reappointed Stanley business consultant Danita Bye, of Tioga, and appointed Kevin Black, of Minot, chief executive officer of Creedence Energy Services. The four-year terms begin July 1. Black succeeds Jill Louters, who resigned last month after accepting a position with North Dakota State University Extension.

Eleven people applied for the two positions. Two Bismarck residents were among the six finalists -- Sabina Gasper, a director at the Alkermes Inc. pharmaceutical company, and Stanley Schauer, assessment director for the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction.

The Higher Ed board oversees the 11 public colleges and universities that make up the North Dakota University System. It has eight voting members including a student representative, and two advisory, nonvoting members who represent the system’s staff and faculty.

Black earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering and management from NDSU. He is vice chair of the Minot Area Chamber EDC, and a board member for the North Dakota Economic Development Foundation and the North Dakota Petroleum Council. He also serves on the North Dakota University Development Foundation Board of Trustees and the University of North Dakota Petroleum Engineering Industry Advisory Council.

Bye, who was originally appointed to the board in 2020, holds bachelor’s degrees in biology and psychology from the University of Sioux Falls and a master’s degree in transformational leadership from Bethel University in St. Paul, Minnesota. She serves on the board for the North Dakota Petroleum Council and The Triple T Inc. oil and gas company. She previously served on the North Dakota Economic Development Foundation board, the Innovate ND board and the University of Sioux Falls Board of Trustees.

