Burgum declares state of emergency in North Dakota; K-12 schools to remain open

Gov. Doug Burgum on Friday declared a state of emergency in North Dakota related to the global coronavirus pandemic.
His declaration, which he called “a state of calm,” came in the wake of President Donald Trump declaring a national emergency.
The state declaration gives the governor additional powers, such as the authority to activate the National Guard and waive certain regulations. Governors have made the move numerous times for disasters such as flooding, but Burgum said Friday’s pronouncement might be the first related to a public health emergency.
“This also puts us in the position to be able to receive and get access to, potentially, the federal resources that may be coming our way,” the governor said.
Burgum and State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said that unlike other states, North Dakota will not close K-12 schools. The statewide system has 120,000 students.
Burgum said a shutdown of schools statewide is “unwarranted relevant to the current situation.”
North Dakota has had only one presumptive case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in a Ward County man in his 60s who was not hospitalized and is recovering at home. The man had traveled, and his case did not involve community transmission.
Burgum said hospitals in the state as of late Friday afternoon had no coronavirus patients.
“It is not a simple equation to think about shutting down K-12 statewide -- it actually isn’t appropriate right now based on the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines,” he said.
Baesler said shutting down schools could be a problem for parents and caregivers with no workweek child care options. She also noted that children are not considered at high risk from the virus. While some colleges and universities in North Dakota are moving to online classes, “our K-12 school system has a very different clientele,” she said.
State guidance for schools is that closure recommendations will occur on a case-by-case basis.