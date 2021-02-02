Burgum appoints 2 to Board of Higher Education

Gov. Doug Burgum has reappointed a Grand Forks doctor and appointed a Fargo businessman to North Dakota's Board of Higher Education, which oversees the state's 11 public colleges and universities.

Casey Ryan practices endocrinology and internal medicine at Altru Health System in Grand Forks and previously served as the hospital's president from 1997 to 2014. He's finishing up his first term on the Higher Education board and sought a second.

Jeffry Volk, of Fargo, is president and CEO of Moore Holding Co., an engineering consultancy. He'll fill the board seat held by Tioga petroleum geologist and industry consultant Kathleen Neset, who is finishing her second four-year term and was not eligible for reappointment. Her term ends June 30.

Seven people applied for the two seats. Mark Nygard, of Hazen, a retired construction manager for Basin Electric Power Cooperative, was a finalist. Stanley Schauer, of Bismarck, director of assessments for the state Department of Public Instruction, was considered but not named a finalist.

Burgum's appointments must be confirmed by the North Dakota Senate. The Senate also will be reviewing Burgum’s Dec. 17 appointment of Bismarck orthodontist and former mayor John Warford, who succeeded Fargo attorney Joseph A. Wetch Jr., who resigned from the board in August. The Board of Higher Education has eight voting members.

