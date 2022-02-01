BSC to offer in-state tuition to students from area states, provinces

Students from several area states and Canadian provinces will find themselves saving money on tuition at Bismarck State College in the future.

The state Board of Higher Education on Thursday approved reducing BSC tuition for students from Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota, Montana, Idaho, Utah, Colorado, Nebraska, Kansas, Wyoming, Saskatchewan and Manitoba to the same rates as students from North Dakota. The price cut takes effect in the fall semester, according to BSC Executive Vice President Rebecca Collins.

BSC picked those states and provinces because they're in an area underserved by polytechnic programming, and reducing tuition will enable the college to recruit students more competitively across the region as part of a plan to expand its polytechnic mission, Collins said.

BSC in late 2018 was designated a polytechnic institution, meaning it has "hands-on, applied learning to develop workforce-ready knowledge." The model lets students create customized degrees, and the programs are created with industry professionals to help meet the needs of the workforce.

In the fall 2021 semester, 17% of BSC's 3,549 students were from out of state.

The college estimated it might lose about $414,000 in net tuition revenue due to the out-of-state tuition reduction, according to documents from the state board. But BSC said that revenue could be offset by an influx of students attracted by the lower cost of tuition. Collins said BSC is projecting a 5% increase in credit hour production.

"The increased tuition funding that is generated from the new tuition model will be leveraged to deliver polytechnic education at an affordable price and expand our program offerings, which benefits our North Dakota students," she said.

BSC officials in December announced a new facility as part of the school's polytechnic expansion. The board last week approved construction.

The $38 million building will be funded with federal coronavirus relief money. It will feature nontraditional learning spaces and space for students to collaborate with people from different industries.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

