 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BSC starting diesel tech program

  • 0

Bismarck State College will offer a diesel technology certification program beginning with the spring 2023 semester.

Students will learn how to service, repair and troubleshoot diesel equipment, and will be guaranteed an internship. The one-year certificate will give graduates the qualifications to find work as truck, tractor, or heavy equipment technicians for dealerships, independent shops or national service centers, according to the school.

The program begins in January and is accepting applications. For more information or to apply, go to bismarckstate.edu/DieselTechnology.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Investigation into Turkey coal mine explosion to be expanded

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News