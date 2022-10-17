BSC starting diesel tech program

Bismarck State College will offer a diesel technology certification program beginning with the spring 2023 semester.
Students will learn how to service, repair and troubleshoot diesel equipment, and will be guaranteed an internship. The one-year certificate will give graduates the qualifications to find work as truck, tractor, or heavy equipment technicians for dealerships, independent shops or national service centers, according to the school.
The program begins in January and is accepting applications. For more information or to apply, go to bismarckstate.edu/DieselTechnology.