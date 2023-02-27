Bismarck State College will host up to 90 employers looking to add to their workforce at the 2023 Spring Career Fair.

The event is from 4-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8, at the BSC National Energy Center of Excellence on campus. Attendees are advised to bring a resume and dress professionally.

College students and community members can meet local employers, discuss career options and network with other business professionals in a variety of industries. BSC officials also will be present to discuss career and academic opportunities at the school.

For more information contact the BSC Mystic Advising and Counseling Center at bsc.careerservices@bismarckstate.edu or 701-224-5752.